Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead day after cops withdrew his security
india news

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead day after cops withdrew his security

According to available reports, two others were also injured in the incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired.
File photo of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Updated on May 29, 2022 06:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district on Sunday.

According to available reports, two others were also injured in the incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired. Moosewala was rushed to the civil hospital in Mansa in a critical condition where he was declared dead.

The incident happened a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of his security along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.

(With inputs from Punjab bureau and agencies)

