‘Pursuing PM’s vision of a secured Bharat': Amit Shah lauds NIA's raids to bust human trafficking modules

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted five international human trafficking modules, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the operation saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will continue its “zero-tolerance approach” toward illegal immigration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre is committed to shielding the nation from the menace of illegal immigration.

“Pursuing PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of a secured Bharat, the NIA has busted five international human trafficking modules. The operation, carried out simultaneously across ten states, resulted in 44 arrests. Congratulations to team NIA."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The home minister further added: “The Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach toward illegal immigration and is committed to shielding the nation from this menace.”

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided over four dozen locations across 10 states and arrested 44 people as part of its probe into a human trafficking syndicate involved in the infiltration, and settlement, of Rohingya in India through the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The anti-terror probe agency took over the probe into the alleged extensive human trafficking network on the directions of Union home Amit Shah after Assam unearthed a racket in February this year.

It has also registered four cases to probe an alleged larger nexus and is likely to seek help from Bangladeshi authorities to identify middlemen and key players on the other side, officials, who did not wish to be identified, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is a pan-India network of touts which brings Rohingya to India. From February till now, we have stopped or turned back around 450 Rohingya Muslims with the assistance of border guarding forces,” Assam director general of police (DGP) G P Singh told Hindustan Times.

He said the racket in the state came to light in February when a group of Rohingya were detected on a train arriving from Tripura, at Karimganj railway station, by Karimganj Police.

“The touts on both sides of the border facilitated the entry of illegal migrants. That’s when we began an operation to root out the network of these touts. It turns out that they are based across India, which is a serious national security concern,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON