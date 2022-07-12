Put chapter on social reformer in social science textbook: K’taka min writes to state

State minister for Kannada and culture department, V Sunil Kumar, on Monday wrote to the state government to take a decision to reintroduce the chapter on social reformer Sri Narayana Guru in the social science textbooks or students from other language mediums would be “deprived” from learning about his teachings.

“Brahmasri Narayanaguru’s teachings were earlier mentioned in the social science books. Students used to learn about this. From this year, the same has been transferred to the Kannada language book and there have been several objections to that. The reason is that instead of Kannada, if it is discussed in social science books, then students studying in various languages would also be able to learn about him,” Kumar said in his letter.

“Not everyone studies Kannada language books. And due to this, students from other language mediums will be deprived from learning about Brahmasri Narayanaguru,” he added.

His statements come months after the Karnataka school textbook controversy erupted in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government was accused of trying to exclude chapters on eminent social, religious and political figures.

Kumar is from the Billava community who revere Narayana Guru and several members of this community had objected to the removal of the reformer’s teachings from social science to Kannada language books. Kumar has recommended that the state government-led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai take action immediately to bring back the chapter on Naryana Guru.