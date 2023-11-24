Qatar accepts ex-Indian navy men’s appeal against death sentence: Report

New Delhi: A Qatar court has accepted the appeal filed by the Narendra Modi government against the death sentence of eight former Indian navy personnel, arrested on alleged charges of spying, and agreed to hear their plea soon without giving a specific timeline, a media report said.

(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

This development comes a month after the eight former Indian Navy personnel were given death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance in a the case.

News outlet The Quint wrote about the appeal being accepted, quoting “...sources close to the men’s families”.

The charges were filed against the eight Indian Navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law but the situation turned worse on October 26 after the local court pronounced the death sentences.

The External affairs ministry had described the ruling as “deeply” shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

“We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving eight Indian employees of Al Dahra company. We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” the MEA had said in a statement.

The arrested Indian were identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh – all ex-Indian Navy, employed by Dahra Global.

The Congress has urged the government to secure the release of the eight men at the earliest and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said that his party expects that the government will use its diplomatic and political leverage with the Qatar government to the maximum to ensure that the officers have full recourse to appeals and also do the utmost to get them released at the earliest.

The Indian nationals, all employees of Doha-based Dahra Global, were taken into custody in August 2022.

Following their arrest last year, the former navy personnel got some relief from Qatari authorities when they were moved out of solitary confinement and put in a double-bed occupancy in a jail ward along with their colleagues

