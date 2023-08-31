Quake on Moon? Chandrayaan 3's seismic probe detects 'natural' movement

Chandrayaan 3 latest updates: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced the findings of another in-situ scientific experiment conducted by the Chandrayaan 3 moon mission where the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload recorded an event, “appearing to be a natural one”. The Indian space agency added that the source of this event is under investigation.

Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander(ISRO Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Will ISRO's Aditya L1 touch the Sun? No. Which solar probe has come closest

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: In-situ Scientific Experiments - Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander - the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon - has recorded the movements of Rover and other payloads. Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation," ISRO said in an X post.

ALSO READ: Sudarsan Pattnaik marks Rakhi with sand art. It has a Chandrayaan-3 twist

What is the Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity?

Vikram Lander's ILSA comprises a cluster of six high-sensitivity accelerometers, which are indigenously fabricated using the Silicon Micromachining process. The core sensing element consists of a spring-mass system with comb-structured electrodes. External vibrations lead to a deflection of the spring, resulting in a change in capacitance which is converted into voltage.

What are the objectives of Vikram Lander's Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ILSA's primary objective is to measure ground vibrations generated by natural quakes, impacts, and artificial events during the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The vibrations recorded during the rover's navigation on August 25, are depicted in the figure posted by ISRO on social media platform X. Additionally, an event, seemingly natural, recorded on August 26, is also shown. The source of this event is currently under investigation, the Indian space agency said.

Chandrayaan 3 mission has completed half of the expected life as lunar night will come by next week when the temperature could decrease as low as -200 degrees Celsius. Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are not designed to survive such chilling cold.