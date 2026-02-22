Quote of the day: ‘Technology exists to serve humanity, not replace it,' says PM Modi on AI and the future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid Delhi holding the AI Impact Summit 2026, spoke about the benefits of artificial intelligence. “Technology exists to serve humanity, not replace it,” he said in an interview with news agency ANI this week. PM Modi said that among the things shown to world leaders at the summit, two had impressed them a lot. (DD News/ ANI)

Speaking along these lines again in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister cited examples for his earlier point, highlighting two products through which AI is helping people.

He further said that the AI Impact Summit had “proved to be a turning point” in tracing the path of how the world will utilise the power of artificial intelligence in future, PTI news agency reported.

PM Modi said that among the things shown to world leaders at the summit, two had impressed him a lot. The first product, the Prime Minister said, was at Amul's booth where it was explained how AI is helping people treat animals, and how farmers can keep track of their livestock with the help of AI assistance 24x7.

The second product related to culture showed how AI is helping preserve ancient texts, knowledge, and manuscripts, and is helping them adapt in accordance with today's generation, PM Modi asserted. “At the India AI Impact Summit, world leaders were impressed by these AI breakthroughs,” the Prime Minister said.

‘Some people see fear in AI, India sees opportunity’ Addressing delegates at the AI summit on Thursday, PM Modi said that while several countries view AI with with fear and apprehension, India looks at it as an opportunity for growth.

“Some people see fear in AI, but India sees fortune and future in it,” PM Modi said. He further added that AI has to be democratised so that humans avoid becoming a data point for AI or remain a raw material for AI. “We must democratise AI. It must become a medium for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South,” the Prime Minister said.

In the interview with ANI, PM Modi had said that AI today stands at “a civilisational inflection point”, adding that this is why India had deliberately framed the summit around “Impact.”

PM Modi highlighted that AI represents a “transformative opportunity” towards Viksit Bharat. “Leveraging AI mindfully, with a strategic lens, helps address deep developmental challenges while creating entirely new economic opportunities, enabling inclusive growth, bridging the urban-rural divide and expanding access to opportunity,” PM Modi told ANI. However, the Prime Minister also stressed that the concerns regarding bias and limitations over AI were still “deeply relevant.”