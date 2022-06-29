‘Radicalisation spreading, arrest Nupur Sharma’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Udaipur killing

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma, a day after a man was beheaded in Rajasthan's Udaipur for supporting the former BJP spokesperson, who was expelled by her party earlier this month for controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The Hyderabad MP also slammed the Rajasthan Police over its failure to prevent the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession.

“I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident…We hope the Rajasthan govt takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn't have happened... Radicalisation is spreading... Nupur Sharma should be arrested; mere suspension was not enough,” news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying in a press briefing in Bhopal.

According to reports, Kanhaiya Lal had registered a complaint with the local police, claiming threat to life. However, was not given police protection. Eventually, at around 2:30pm on Tuesday, the killers – Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed – entered the victim's shop in the city's Maldas street area, pretending to be customers; while Akhtari attacked Kanhaiya Lal, Ghous Mohammed filmed the grisly act.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the deceased took place today amid heavy police presence, and anger against the state government. A large number of mourners gathered to attend the funeral.

The Union government is reportedly treating the incident as a terror attack, and has assigned the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A team of the central anti-terror agency arrived in the city last night.

