Raghav Chadha tells Swara Bhasker he can't be forced to dance at Diwali parties as…

In a funny Twitter exchange started by Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker congratulating Aam Aadmi Party's Rahav Chadha on his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Chadha said he may not be available now to dance at parties as that may be tantamount to contempt of Parliament.

Raghav Chadha, the 33-year-old Delhi politician, is set to be the youngest Rajya Sabha member if he is elected in the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on March 31. He is one of the five AAP nominees for the election in the Upper House. On Thursday, he resigned from the Delhi Assembly following his nomination. "Be it during the pandemic or getting water pipelines installed, all the residents of our constituency are thankful to Kejriwal. I want to assure them that the MLA will change but the work will continue. I will always respect the honour that they bestowed on me. I am thankful to all the residents. This little brother and son of yours will always be there for you," Chadha said.

Thank you, Swara.

There's no need to prefix or suffix but forcing me onto the dance floor may tantamount to breach of parliamentary privilege/ contempt of Parliament. https://t.co/hYtBA0PM0G — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 24, 2022

Swara Bhasker congratulated Chadha and wondered whether Raghav Chadha should be addressed as Raghav Chadha ji from now on. "Do we still get to force you onto the dance floor at Diwali parties though?" Swara Bhasker tweeted with smileys.

In reply, Raghav Chadha thanked the Bollywood actor and said, "There is no need to prefix or suffix but forcing me onto the dance floor may tantamount to breach of parliamentary privilege/contempt of Parliament." To this, Swara Bhasker reacted with emojis.

Swara Bhasker has always been vocal about her support to Raghav Chadha on and off social media. In 2019, the actor had also campaigned for Chadha who was AAP's Lok Sabha candidate from South Delhi.