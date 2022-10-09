Rahul Gandhi alleges attack by BJP on Gujarat Congress MLA: ‘Panic…’

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that a Congress MLA - Anant Patel - was attacked in Gujarat amid a protest as he leveled allegations on the BJP, claiming that his colleague was targeted by the rival party. His remark - in a tweet - came as a case was reported to have been filed in the matter.

Anant Patel alleged an attack on Saturday. “About four-five people attacked Anant Patel yesterday after which he sat on a protest with his Adivasi supporters. He's been assured that within three days, the guilty will be caught, and proper action will be taken. Cops were deployed but no untoward incident occurred,” Navsari deputy superintendent of police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a late-night tweet, Rahul Gandhi shared a photo of Patel that showed a head injury as he wrote in Hindi: “In Gujarat, the attack on our MLA Anant Patel - who has been protesting for tribals against the Par Tapi river link project - by the BJP is condemnable. This is the panic of the BJP government. Every worker of the Congress will fight till the last breath for the rights of tribals.”

Not just Rahul Gandhi, others in the party tweeted too. "Condemn the brutal attack on Congress tribal leader Anant Patel MLA . Sanghi’s always use force, it's the same Godse methodology. We will not bow down to Godse’s grandchildren," wrote Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

After he was allegedly targeted, the Congress leader told ANI: "We'll protest here till the time the Zila Panchayat chief and his goons are caught. Highways of 14 districts will be blocked by Adivasis till then... Anyone who raises their voice under the rule of the BJP government is beaten up and sent to jail."

The claims come ahead of the assembly polls due in the state. A couple of weeks ago, Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kerjiwal had alleged that a party leader - Manoj Sorathiya - "was attacked by BJP goons".

(With inputs from ANI)

