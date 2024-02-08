Rahul Gandhi thanks BJP for 'confirming' on Modi caste row, BJP demands apology

PM Modi's caste row became a major BJP versus Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Lok Sabha election with the BJP condemning the Congress MP and demanding his apology and Rahul Gandhi thanking the BJP for confirming that Narendra Modi was not born as an OBC. Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi was not born OBC but he changed his caste during the BJP rule in Gujarat.(PTI)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin on Thursday put out a statement on his social media account saying that he was the deputy chief minister of Gujarat in 1994 when during the rule of the Congress government Modh-Ghanchi caste was notified as OBC. Asking Rahul Gandhi to immediately withdraw his 'lies' that Modi changed his caste to OBC during the BJP rule, the BJP MP said Rahul Gandhi should stop defaming OBCs and also apologise to the people of Gujarat for being 'filled with hate towards our popular Prime Minister'.

"Rahul Gandhi is insulting the OBC communities by cooking up mindless lies on this issue. This decision and the subsequent GOI notification came when Shri Narendra Modi was not even MP/MLA forget being CM," Narhari Amin wrote.

Rahul Gandhi's comment on PM Modi's caste opened a major political debate ahead of the Lok Sabha election while the issue is not new. IN 2014 too, the Congress said that PM Modi's original caste was not OBC.

In Odisha where Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is presently in, the Congress leader on Thursday said PM Modi has been fooling the country claiming that he belonged to the backward class. He was not born in the backward class; he was born in the general class, Rahul Gandhi said.

'Thanks to the BJP for confirming my truth'

As BJP leaders shared evidence that PM Modi's caste was notified as OBC long before he became the chief minister, Rahul Gandhi did not deter either and thanked the BJP for confirming his truth that PM Modi was not born as BC. "Modi ji is not OBC by birth, but OBC by paper. He was not an OBC even after five decades of his birth," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.