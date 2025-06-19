Rahul Gandhi's birthday: Leaders across party lines wish Congress MP on 55th birthday

On his 55th birthday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received greetings from across the political spectrum on Thursday, including several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Leaders across parties wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.(HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Congress leader, wishing him “a long and healthy life”.

“Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” the prime minister posted on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari also took to social media platform X and wished Rahul Gandhi. “Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh Shri @RahulGandhi ji.💐 May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity,” Gadkari wrote.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin extended wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying he is bound to the Gandhi not by blood but by thought, vision and purpose.

"Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi — bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose. May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours," Stalin said in a post on X.

Kamal Haasan also wished the Congress leader on his birthday, saying: "May you continue on the path of unity, compassion, and courage - with the same quiet resolve and steel that have defined you."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes to the Congress leader, wishing him good health and long life.

"Greetings to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," Singh said in a post on X.

BJP leader Naveen Jindal also joined in, wishing the year ahead filled with health and prosperity.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar lauded the Congress leader for his commitment to the people and leadership.

"Warm birthday wishes to our leader Shri @RahulGandhi avaru. Your commitment to the people of India, clarity of purpose, and constant presence on the ground embody true leadership and continue to inspire those of us who believe in politics rooted in values," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress is set to organise a job fair in New Delhi on the occasion of the Congress leader's birthday.

The job fair will be organised at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on June 19. The job fair will bring together over 100 companies and MNCs, which will offer over 5000 jobs to the people, the youth Congress said.

Several other leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin pilot and Shatrughan Sinha also extended their wishes.