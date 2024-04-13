Rahul Gandhi buys Mysore Pak from sweet shop in Tamil Nadu for ‘brother’ MK Stalin. Watch

Amid hectic campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday night took some time out to relish the famous South Indian sweet dish ‘Mysore Pak’ at a shop in Tamil Nadu's Singanallur, before buying it for Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. Rahul Gandhi buys Mysore Pak from sweet shop in Tamil Nadu

In a video shared by the Congress leader on Instagram, Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking into a sweets shop and trying the ‘Mysore Pak’ along with other party workers. He can also be seen shaking hands, interacting, and posing for photographs with the staff of the shop.

At the end of the video, Gandhi also met MK Stalin in Coimbatore and gave him sweets. The bonhomie between the two leaders was evident as Gandhi addressed the DMK leader as his “brother”.

“Adding a touch of sweetness to the campaign trail in Tamil Nadu - bought some Mysore Pak for my brother Thiru Stalin,” Gandhi captioned the video.

Responding to Gandhi's gesture, Stalin on Saturday said that the INDI alliance will deliver a “sweet victory” on June 4.

Meanwhile, the owner of the shop - Babu - said that he was pleasantly surprised at the sudden visit of the Congress leader.

“He was probably visiting Coimbatore for a meeting. He bought Mysore Pak. He sampled the other sweets on display as well. I was happy that he came by. Our staff, too, were happy to see him. He was here for 25-30 minutes. We had no clue he would stop by and were all taken by surprise. We asked him not to pay but he insisted. He paid the whole amount,” he told news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi began his first set of engagements with election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 19. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats in the state, while AIADMK could only win a lone seat.

Addressing a public meeting in Coimbatore on Friday, Gandhi accused the BJP government of "insulting" the Tamil language, history, and its traditions. “The voice of the Tamil people is asking a few simple questions, it is asking Mr Modi, Mr Adani and the RSS these questions. The first question is why are you attacking our language, history, and traditions?” the Wayanad MP questioned.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Gandhi said, “You come here and you say you like dosa, and you go back to Delhi and say one nation, one leader, one language. Why one language? Why not space for Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, or Manipuri?”

(With inputs from ANI)