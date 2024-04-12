Rahul Gandhi to address election rally today in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Friday, in his first set of such engagements after the announcement of the poll schedule. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

The Wayanad MP will address a public meeting in Coimbatore along with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

He will also address a rally in Tirunelveli.

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19.