 Rahul Gandhi to address election rally today in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi to address election rally today in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

PTI |
Apr 12, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Coimbatore along with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Friday, in his first set of such engagements after the announcement of the poll schedule.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

The Wayanad MP will address a public meeting in Coimbatore along with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He will also address a rally in Tirunelveli.

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Rahul Gandhi to address election rally today in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On