Rahul Gandhi calls Union Cabinet ‘parivar mandal’, accuses BJP of dynasty politics

PTI |
Jun 11, 2024 05:28 PM IST

In his post, Rahul Gandhi listed members of the Union Cabinet who are related to former cabinet members, accusing PM Modi of practising dynasty politics.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the Modi government over dynastic politics and dubbed the NDA ministry a "parivar mandal" as he pointed out several ministers in the Modi 3.0 government who hail from political families.

"This difference between the words and actions is called Narendra Modi," said Gandhi on NDA's current cabinet and dynasty politics. (File Photo)
"This difference between the words and actions is called Narendra Modi," said Gandhi on NDA's current cabinet and dynasty politics. (File Photo)

"Those who call the tradition of struggle, service and sacrifice of generations as nepotism are distributing the will of power to their 'sarkari parivar' (government family)," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This difference between the words and actions is called Narendra Modi," he added.

In his post, Gandhi named H D Kumaraswamy, son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, son of first pro tem speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Rinchin Kharu, Raksha Khadse, daughter-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chirag Paswan, son of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, and J P Nadda, son-in-law of former MP and Madhya Pradesh minister Jaysree Banerjee as part of NDA's "Parivar mandal".

To the list, he added Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, Ram Mohan Naidu, son of former Union minister Terren Naidu, Jitin Prasada, son of former MP Jitendra Prasada, Rao Inderjit Singh, son of former Haryana chief minister Rao Birendra Singh, Piyush Goyal, son of former Union minister Ved Prakash Goyal, Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, Anupriya Patel, daughter of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel, and Kirti Vardhan Singh, son of former Uttar Pradesh minister Maharaj Anand Singh.

Rahul Gandhi's post came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress of practising "dynastic politics" during the election campaign for the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi calls Union Cabinet 'parivar mandal', accuses BJP of dynasty politics
