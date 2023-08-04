‘My path is clear’, says Rahul Gandhi after SC stays his conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said truth always triumphs, hours after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his purported remarks on Modi surname. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai (If not today, tomorrow truth will triumph). But my path is clear. I have clarity in my mind that what I have to do and what is my work. I thank the people who helped us. I also thank the people for their love and support”, Gandhi said at the Congress briefing at the party headquarter.



ALSO READ: 'My duty remains the same', says Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court relief



On Friday, the top court bench of justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar put a stay on the former Congress president's conviction in the defamation case filed by ex-Gujarat minister and BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. The BJP leader had filed the case against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.



During the presser, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the top court verdict, calling it a ‘victory of democracy and constitution’.



“Rahul gandhi fights for truth, for India's development, against price rise, for creating awareness. I think we are showered with blessings of people of India. We have to see how much time they take to restore his membership. The distance between the Supreme Court and parliament is less than the distance between Surat and parliament”, Kharge said.



ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi eligible to return to Parliament as early as Monday

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said,"It is the victory of truth and valour. We hope the BJP will shut down its special department that only targets other leaders and engages in mischief. We are ready and eager to listen to Rahul Gandhi on issues of common people".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON