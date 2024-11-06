Rahul Gandhi congratulates Donald Trump on US election 2024 victory, wishes Kamala Harris ‘all the best’

The Congress on Wednesday congratulated Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who won the US presidential elections in 2024. US president-elect Donald Trump and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi posted on X,"Congratulations on your victory, @realDonaldTrump! Wishing you success in your second term as US President. All the best to @KamalaHarris in her future endeavours."



“On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our congratulations and best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump for his election victory. India and the United States share a robust comprehensive global strategic partnership, underpinned by long-standing shared democratic values, aligned interests, and extensive people-to-people connections,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.

“We look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity,” the Congress chief added.



Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Trump's victory in the US elections “won't mean many surprises” for India. “It seems as if he (Donald Trump) is coming back. I think the official declaration is imminent...The truth is that we've had the experience of Mr Trump as president for four years already, so there shouldn't be too many surprises. We know that he's a very transactional leader,” the former Union minister told ANI.

PM Modi congratulates Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, saying,"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."



Donald Trump won the White House race, defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.



“We’ve been through so much together, and today you showed up in record numbers to deliver a victory,” Trump told throngs of his cheering supporters in Florida.



His win against Harris, the first woman of colour to lead a major party ticket, marks the second time he has defeated a female rival in a general election.