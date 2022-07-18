‘BJP destroyed…': Rahul Gandhi over GST on food items; Varun also reacts

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his cousin Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP, hit out at the Centre as the recommendations on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates that were made during the 47th GST Council meeting held in June come into effect on Monday.

Rahul, while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now, accused the ruling BJP government of destroying the world's fastest-growing economy.

There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

"High taxes, No jobs. BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies," Gandhi tweeted.

He also shared how hospital rooms for which ₹5,000 is charged will be taxed at 5 per cent and hotel rooms below ₹1,000 will be taxed at 12 per cent under the GST regime.

Gandhi also said the GST on solar water heaters has been increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and on LED lamps and lights, from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

The Congress party has attacked the government for increasing GST rates on essential items used by the public.

Varun, who has been repeatedly taking stands on issues which are not in line with the BJP's official position, said the decision to apply GST on packaged products amid record-breaking unemployment will further lighten the pockets of middle-class families.

"From today, GST is applicable on packaged products like milk, curd, butter, rice, pulses, bread. This decision, taken amid record-breaking unemployment, will further lighten the pockets of middle-class families and especially the struggling youth living in rented houses. When it was time to give 'relief', we are 'hurting'," Varun tweeted in Hindi.

In the past, the BJP MP had raised the issue of unemployment, saying over 60 lakh sanctioned central and state government posts are vacant in various sectors when unemployment is at its highest level.

