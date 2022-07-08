GST on non-branded edibles set to hit kitchen budgets
Lucknow The decision to impose GST on atta (flour) and other non-branded edible items is going to have an impact on the grocery bills of households. Kitchen budgets have already started going awry as prices of main items have seen around 5 to 10% hike in rates. Price of wheat flour in whole sale market has gone up from ₹2350 per quintal to ₹2550 - ₹2575 per quintal, while rates of dal arhar have shot up from ₹87 per kg toRs 93 per kg. The rates of kali urad have shot up from ₹73 t0 ₹80 per kg , hari urad has gone up from ₹106 to ₹130, chana dal has gone up from ₹51 to ₹53 and sugar from ₹38 to ₹40.
The recent spurt in rates of edible items has come after the decision of imposing GST on non-branded atta, dal and rice.
Bharat Bhushan Gupta, president of Lucknow Dal Mill Owners’ Associationsaid, “Dals and pulses in Lucknow are supplied from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Supplies have shrunk due to a weak crop and lack of foreign stocks. The government must decide on import of pulses or the rates are going to soar.”
Sandeep Bansal, president, Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal, said, “Prices will increase further now once the GST on edible items is imposed. Even before the implementation of GST, flour millers increased the price by ₹100-150 per quintal. In Lucknow, non-branded flour, which was available from ₹2350 to 2500 per quintal, has seen a jump to ₹2450--2550. Traders are apprehensive that after the implementation of GST, the price will increase by five to six rupees per kg.”
He said, “The retail price of normal rice has also shot up . Rice mills have already increased the price by Rs.3 per kg to Rs.150 per quintal.”
Sandeep Bansal said, “The effect of GST would be felt all over the state. In Prayagraj, flour is being sold at ₹2500 per quintal, while maida has gone up to ₹2550. In Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur too the rates have increased.”
Semolina has also become expensive at ₹150 a quintal.
Meanwhile, the middle-class kitchen is likely to suffer most as rates of domestic LPG cylinder have also gone up by ₹50.
Meera Yadav, a housewife said, “The prices of essential commodities have shot up and due to corona income has already shrunk. People are not getting full salaries so some dishes have gone out of the platter. Now the government has attacked out ‘roti’ too. This is not a good thing.”
-
PM inaugurates Akshaya Patra’s new kitchen in Kashi
VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Akshaya Patra Foundation's new kitchen here in the presence of UP Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The state-of-the-art centralised kitchen supported by Westbridge Capital is spread over an area of three acres. It is Akshaya Patra's 62nd kitchen in the country and fifth in Uttar Pradesh. The event was presided over by Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman, Akshaya Patra and Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-chairman.
-
PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand e-way on July 16 now
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16, said UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority in a tweet. Uttar Pradesh will have an operational network of 1,225 km of expressways when the Prime Minister opens the Bundelkhand Expressway. It will be the sixth expressway in Uttar Pradesh. In the coming years, Uttar Pradesh will have 13 expressways with operational network of 3,200 km.
-
Three held for priest’s murder in UP’s Prayagraj
Prayagraj police arrested three priests in connection with murder of another priest who was shot dead in a dispute over 'yajmani' (pilgrim client) at Sachha Baba Nagar in Naini area on Tuesday afternoon. Police also recovered the two double barrel guns used in the crime. On their confession, police recovered two guns, five live ammunition and two empty cartridges. On Tuesday, they again had an altercation with Ashish Tiwari and his brothers Lavkush and Ramashankar.
-
After U.P. poll rout, BSP makes bid to regain Dalit base
After facing debacle in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party has again started banking on Dalit community while trying to win support of Muslims with an eye on the next general election. These leaders, including Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Akhilesh Ambedkar, Sudhir Bharti, Rajkumar Gautam, Madan Ram and Vijay Pratap, have been given important positions.
-
Red mangoes, a major attraction at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav
Red coloured mangoes were a big attraction at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav that concluded at Avadh Shilpgram on Thursday. Rajan said earlier coloured variety of Indian mangoes largely meant few varieties like Husnara, Vanraj, Surkha, Surkha Verma, Siduriya, and Mussarat Shah and these were mostly presented at mango fairs. “Now, there are about 100-varieties of red colour mangoes in the market like Tommy Atkins, Eldon, and Sensation,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics