'Rahul Gandhi Gautam Buddha or Angulimal?': BJP on Pawan Khera's jibe over Ponnaiah row

Published on Sep 11, 2022 06:39 AM IST

As Congress leader Pawan Khera referred to Gautam Buddha and Angulimal and stressed on debate and discussion, BJP's Amit Malviya asked which one of these two in Rahul Gandhi and said in either of the cases, it is an insult to Buddha.

Rahul Gandhi's meeting with catholic priest George Ponnaiah was criticised by the BJP.&nbsp;
ByPoulomi Ghosh

In the wake of a new controversy over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Father George Ponnaiah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said he is glad that BJP was not around when Angulimal and Gautam Buddha had a conversation. Replying to that, BJP's Amit Malviya asked whether he compared Rahul Gandhi to Gautam Buddha or Angulimal. Either way, this is an insult to Bhagwan Buddha, the BJP leader said. "Those who have no idea of either Sanatan Dharma or Congress are pontificating now..." Malviya said in a personal attack on Pawan Khera, calling him 'Manish Tewari's friend'. Angulimal was known to be a dacoit who transformed after meeting Gautam Buddha.

"...They do not understand the importance of debate, dialogue, of interfaith dialogue and this tradition is not new. This comes from the sanatan tradition -- of engaging with people with different opinion... that is what has enriched us. When they question Rahul Gandhi of meeting x,y,z, I am glad that BJP was not around when Angulimal and Gautam Buddha had a conversation -- a conversation which not only changed and transformed Angulimal but also enriched the civilisation of wisdom in India. BJP must go back and learn before they indulge in such pettiness," Pawan Khera said on Saturday after the BJP targetted Rahul Gandhi with the video of his meeting with Ponnaiah.

'Jesus Christ is real God'

In the video of the meeting of Rahul Gandhi and Ponnaiah that went viral, Rahul Gandhi asked the priests whether Jesus Christ is the real god or a form of god. George Ponnaiah who was earlier arrested for his hate speech said Jesus Christ is the real god, not like Shakti. The BJP cornered the Congress with this video terming Rahul Gandhi 'anti-Hindu'.

"Someone who hops temples before elections, didn’t have a single visit to a Hindu temple or institution in his itinerary, but had all the time for controversial Hindu hate mongers. Does Rahul Gandhi’s idea of India have no place for Hindus?" Malviya said.

'If petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices get reduced in the next 24-72 hours'

The Ponnaiah row followed the BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's Burberry t-shirt -- both are diversionary tactics, the Congress said. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the BJP is scared of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is raising questions over price rise, unemployment and the poor economy. "If petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices get reduced in next 24-72 hours, you will know that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has woken up the Modi Sarkar to finally carry out its Kartavya," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

'People were ferried from Rajasthan to make up for the falling popularity'

As Bharat Jodo Yatra finished its Tamil Nadu part, state BJP chief K Annamalai said people were ferried from Rajasthan to make up for the falling popularity of Rahul Gandhi -- with very few participating from Tamil Nadu.

rahul gandhi jairam ramesh
