Rahul Gandhi has a host of promises for Gujarat voters. Here’s what Cong has on offer

Congress MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi made a host of promises on Monday for the people of poll-bound Gujarat, including free electricity, compensation for Covid-hit families, and free education if his party forms the next government in the western state. Assembly election is due later this year in Gujarat. Gandhi also promised to direct his party’s focus on ending youth unemployment.

Addressing the 'Parivartan Sankalp Rally' in Ahmedabad, Gandhi said, “I want to end unemployment... The focus will be to give employment to 10 lakh youth in Gujarat... I guarantee that the Congress party will form the government in Gujarat.”

“After coming to power here, the Congress will give ₹4 lakh as compensation to families of people who died during the Covid-19 pandemic. We'll give free electricity to farmers and 300 units of free electricity to general consumers,” he added.

The Wayanad MP said his government, if given a chance to lead the state, will open 3,000 English-medium schools and offer free education to girls, adding that the ruling BJP has shut thousands of schools. He also hit out at the saffron camp over price rise.

"The BJP govt had shut thousands of schools. A ₹5 subsidy to milk producers. Gas cylinders which are being sold at ₹1000 as of now, will be given at ₹500,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Gandhi also announced a debt waiver upto ₹3 lakhs for farmers as he furthered his attack on the BJP. “Sardar Patel was the voice of the farmers... BJP on one side makes his tallest statue & on the other side, works against people for whom he fought... if we come to power in Gujarat, we'll waive off farmers' debts upto ₹3 lakhs.”

Taking potshots at the BJP's 'Gujarat model', he said that under its rule, the state has become a centre of drugs.

"Gujarat has become the centre of drugs. All drugs are moved from Mundra port but your govt doesn't take any action...This is Gujarat model...Gujarat is one state where you've to take permission before protesting;permission from those against whom protest will be done."