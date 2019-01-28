Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh LIVE: Minimum income to every poor if we win 2019 elections, says Congress chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached Chhattisgarh capital Raipur today for a farmers’ gathering.

During his day-long visit, his first after swearing-in of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, he will address the ‘Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan’, intended to express gratitude to people and farmers for bringing the party back to power in the state after 15 years, PTI news agency quoted a state Congress spokesperson as saying.

The Congress had posted a massive victory in the November assembly polls, winning 68 of the total 90 seats.

A large number of farmers from across the state, including Maoist-affected Bastar, will participate in the event where beneficiary farmers will be distributed loan waiver certificates, the spokesperson added.

4:40 pm IST Minimum income to every poor if we win polls: Rahul You had to stand in a queue during demonetisation. We guaranteed 100-day work under MGNREGA. We introduced RTI. After winning 2019 elections, every poor person would be given minimum income. This is a historic decision. No govt in the world has done this: Rahul Gandhi





4:34 pm IST Congress introduced Green Revolution, food security: Rahul Have returned Tata land that was lying unutilised for years. Every crop grown here would go to dining tables across the world — be it America or Japan. We brought in Green Revolution and worked on food security: Rahul





4:32 pm IST BJP diluted land acquisition bill Our land acquisition bill guaranteed four times price of land to farmers and if industrialists did not start work in 10 years, the land would go back to farmers. But Modi and BJP diluted the bill. If land is taken from farmers, the panchayat would have to be taken into confidence: Rahul





4:28 pm IST Modi wanted to benefit his industrialist friend in Rafale deal: Rahul What BJP could not do in 15 years, we did in 24 hours. There’s no lack of money. Modi only wants you to listen to his ‘Mann ki Baat’. Rafale was a huge contract. Lakhs of youth could have got jobs. But Modi wanted to benefit his industrialist friend: Rahul





4:24 pm IST BJP said they do not have money for loan waiver: Rahul Whenever we spoke of loan waiver, BJP said they don’t have money. In Chhattisgarh, they said they have no money, In MP, Shivraj Chouhan said he doesn’t have money. In Delhi, PM Modi said he doesn’t have money for loan waiver. They don’t have money for loan waiver but they can waive loans off India’s 15 richest industrialists: Rahul





4:20 pm IST All our leaders fought unitedly: Rahul You imposed your trust on us and helped us form the govt in Chhattisgarh. The responsibility is huge and we will try our best to fulfil it. All our leaders fought unitedly and this helped us win: Rahul Gandhi



