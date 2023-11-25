Rahul Gandhi is jobless as...: KTR's entrance exam jibe at Congress stalwart

Hyderabad: BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Saturday raised questions on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's professional career, claiming the latter never appeared for any 'entrance exams'. Taking a sharp jibe at the Congress stalwart days before the Telangana assembly elections, the minister said Gandhi had been "jobless as he lost his job in 2014".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KTR was referring to the BJP wresting power from the Congress after a landslide victory in the 2014 general elections.

KTR said that he himself had written several entrance exams and worked for several companies before joining politics. However, "Rahul Gandhi is jobless today because he lost his job in 2014".

"He and his party both lost their jobs in 2014. That's why today he remembered unemployment... I want to ask if Rahul Gandhi has ever written a single entrance exam? Has he even worked in a job for a single day in the private sector or some other place," he said.

Also read: KT Rama Rao says ‘disband Congress’, invokes Mahatma Gandhi quote

KTR also accused the Congress of insulting former (late) prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It's truly unfortunate that Priyanka Gandhi does not seem to have any information on the history of the injustice meted out to late PM PV Narasimha Rao. He is someone we all look up to. He is the son of the soil... Such a humble human being who served the Congress party all his life had been insulted in such a humiliating fashion by the party. As a sitting PM, he was rejected from a party ticket to become a Member of Parliament in 1996. Let me also remind Priyanka Gandhi that after he passed away, his body was not even allowed to be brought to 24 Akbar Road in the AICC head office. It's truly tragic that Priyanka Gandhi doesn't seem to have any information on this... I demand that Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi apologise to the PV family," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KT Rama Rao (HT file photo)

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in Telangana's Nizamabad, accused KTR's family of corruption.

Also read: In KTR's 'chor' retort to Rahul Gandhi, mention of Dawood Ibrahim, Charles Sobhraj

"The ministries that make the most money are under the KCR family (chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, KTR and K Kavitha)... A large amount of money is made in land, liquor, and sand...All three ministries are under the KCR family... If you were not corrupt, these ministries would not have been under your family," he claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Telangana will go to polls on November 30. The results are likely to be declared on December 3.

With inputs from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON