No adequate power supply to farmers in Kharge's home state Karnataka: BRS leader Rama Rao attacks Congress

Stepping up the attack on the Congress in the run-up to the November 30 Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana, ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged it could not ensure adequate power supply in Karnataka, the home state of its president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress would derail the progress achieved in the state if it comes to power in the Assembly polls, KTR claimed.

Addressing an event here where leaders from other parties joined the BRS, he claimed that farmers in neighbouring Karnataka are now regretting having voted the Congress to power.

The farmers have brought a crocodile to an electricity supply office in Karnataka in protest against power cuts, he said.

"In the home state of All India Congress Committee president (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji, farmers are now regretting that they have done a mistake by handing over power to these people. Such people are now seeking one chance by hoodwinking our farmers," he said.

He claimed that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy favoured only three hours of power supply to farmers against the 24x7 free supply given to agriculture by the BRS government.

The Congress is seeking one chance for power in Telangana but it was given 11 chances in the past, said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Congress, however, could not ensure adequate supply of power, water and others during its long rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he alleged.

Saying that power, irrigation, drinking water supply and welfare programmes have witnessed improvement during the BRS rule, Rama Rao claimed that the situation would turn bad if the Congress is handed over the reins of power.

"Kharge ji, there is no certainty, it's only a five hours power supply in your home state. What can you and your party achieve in Telangana," he said.

He also said BRS is starting the new campaign programme of 'KCR bharosa' (assurance) to take its election manifesto to the people.

Rama Rao highlighted the poll promises of BRS, including hike in monetary benefits under social security pensions and 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers, releasing annual job calendar to fill up vacancies in government departments.

