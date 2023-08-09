Rahul Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha: ‘One mom sitting here, Bharat mata killed in Manipur'

Rahul Gandhi's much-awaited speech in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion started at 12.10pm on Wednesday in which the Wayanad MP thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for reinstating him as the member of the Lok Sabha, and also apologised for his last speech in which he mentioned Adani. “In my last speech in the House, I spoke about Adani. I might have hurt many people. So I apologise…today I want to tell my friends in the BJP that there is no reason to be scared today as my main speech will not be around Adani. Yes, I will obviously throw some brickbats,” Rahul Gandhi said.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first speech after he got back his Lok Sabha membership following the Supreme Court's stay of his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case.

Quoting Rumi, Rahul Gandhi said he would speak from his heart today and not from the head -- amid uproar from the NDA MPs as Rahul Gandhi started speaking on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Wait for a few more minutes if you have waited for a day," Rahul Gandhi said asking for patience as he was completing the prelude to his main speech on the no-confidence motion.

“Rumi ne kaha tha jo shabd dil se aate hain vo shabd dil me jaate hain to aaj main dimag se nahi bolna chah raha hoon, main dil se bolna chaah raha hoon,” Rahul Gandhi said.

'For PM Modi, Manipur is not in INDIA'

Coming to the no-confidence motion which has been brought by the Congress and the Opposition parties under INDIA, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi did not visit Manipur, because for him, Manipur is not in India. "I am saying Manipur but the truth is there is nothing of Manipur left in Manipur. You have divided Manipur into two parts," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's speech interrupted; Kiren Rijiju's 'one question'

BJP MP Kiren Rijiju stood up and interrupted Rahul Gandhi's speech and said he had one question to ask Rahul Gandhi about what the Congress did in the northeast. Ruckus broke out in the Lok Sabha with Speaker Om Birla asking the members to maintain decorum.

'One mother is sitting here, another mom killed in Manipur'

"You have killed Mother India in Manipur. My one mom is sitting here and the other mother has been killed in Manipur. Indian army can bring peace in Manipur in one day but you are not using them. You want our soldiers to die. If PM Modi is not listening to the heart of India, whose voice does he listen to?"

