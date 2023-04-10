Home / India News / Watch | ‘Even seen foreign dignitaries…’: Dhankar’s veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi over London remarks

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Apr 10, 2023 10:35 PM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, without naming anyone, asked individuals to refrain from engaging in “political spectacles” when visiting abroad.

As the row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s London remarks continues, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday asked politicians to refrain from indulging in “political spectacles” when visiting foreign countries. Just as foreign dignitaries visiting India do not criticise their own countries, therefore, individuals here should also avoid that for “everyone’s benefit”, he said.

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar.
“Have you ever noticed a foreign dignitary on a visit to our country ever criticising his nation? The answer is no...Individuals should leave their political spectacles behind when travelling abroad for the benefit of themselves and the country,” Dhankar said at an event in New Delhi on the occasion of ‘World Homoeopathy Day’.

He added, “Why can't we take pride in our scientists and health warriors? Why can't we compliment our innovations? We must believe in ourselves, believe in our own talent and this has to be our national culture.”

The vice president’s fresh comments on the issue followed his veiled criticism of Gandhi for attempting to “tarnish India’s image”. Speaking at an event to mark social reformer Swami Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniversary in Delhi on Friday, he said, “It is painful when some people among us try to tarnish the image of a rising India on foreign land. This has to be stopped.”

Voicing his displeasure over the remarks, he said “…leaders should work on addressing the shortcomings or areas where we are lacking instead of criticising the country on foreign soil.”

Rahul Gandhi has been facing flak from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for his comments on the state of Indian democracy, which he said was under “attack” by the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his UK tour in March, he had described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a “fundamentalist” and “fascist” organisation and alleged that the various institutions in the country were under threat under the BJP.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

jagdeep dhankar rahul gandhi
