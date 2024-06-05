 Rahul Gandhi never stopped fighting for truth, says Priyanka Gandhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rahul Gandhi never stopped fighting for truth, says Priyanka Gandhi

ByAanchal Poddar
Jun 05, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi said Rahul Gandhi never backed down whatever the odds and never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies

A day after the Lok Sabha poll results, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday praised her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi, who led the party’s campaign across the country and won both the seats he contested, saying that he never stopped fighting for the truth.

File photo of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in January 2023.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in January 2023.

“You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you…you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day,” she posted on X.

“You fought with love, truth and kindness in your heart. Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all. @RahulGandhi , I am proud to be your sister ❤️,” she added.

Rahul Gandhi retained his Wayanad seat with a margin of approximately 3.64 lakh votes by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Kerala state president K Surendran. He won the Raibareli seat, which was earlier represented by his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024, by a margin of approximately 3.9 lakh votes defeating BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh.

As Rahul will have to vacate one of the two seats, all eyes are now on Priyanka as to whether she would contest in the bypoll. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he hasn’t decided yet which of the two seats he would retain.

Rahul Gandhi never stopped fighting for truth, says Priyanka Gandhi
