Watch | Rahul Gandhi participates in tribal dance along with members of Toda community

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a two-day visit to the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala was seen participating in a tribal dance along with members of the Toda tribal community in Muthunadu village near Ooty on Saturday. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the leader was seen wearing the attire of the people. Rahul Gandhi participates in tribal dance in the Muthunadu village near Ooty.(ANI)

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Coimbatore on an IndiGo flight from Delhi this morning. He also visited his parliamentary constituency Wayanad upon arrival. This is his first visit to Wayanad after he was reinstated as a Member of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha following the Supreme Court’s stay order on his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname case.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad visit, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President VT Siddique said earlier, "Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Wayanad on August 12. We are going to arrange a warm reception for him and the preparations have already started. There is a district Congress Committee meeting tomorrow. Rahul Gandhi will be present for it on August 12 and 13".

Earlier during his tribal outreach rally in Rajasthan, the Congress leader praised the social security schemes of the Rajasthan government and said, “While the Congress works to unite, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) works to spread hate and divide”.

"The ideology of the BJP has set Manipur on fire. People are being killed...women are raped... If PM Modi wants, the fire can be doused within two-three days, but he wants to keep the fire raging,” Gandhi said. The rally was held at Mangarh Dham in tribal-dominated Banswara.

The Congress MP will also embark on a tour to Europe in September where he will meet with European Union Parliamentarians and members of the Indian diaspora.