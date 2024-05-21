Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary: ‘Father, your dreams…’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, on his 33rd death anniversary on Tuesday. Taking to the social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi shared an old picture of himself with his father. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi shared an old picture of himself with his father on X. (X/@RahulGandhi)

“Father, Your dreams, my dreams, Your aspirations, my responsibilities. Your memories, today and always, always in my heart,” wrote Rahul Gandhi on X alongside the picture.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi in Delhi.

Other Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid their respects to the former prime minister in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary. The Prime Minister posted on X, “On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.”

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi assumed leadership of the Congress party in 1984 after his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was assassinated. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at 40 in October 1984 and served until December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, on May 21, 1991.

Rahul Gandhi's contest in Lok Sabha election

Rahul Gandhi is contesting the 2024 general election from two parliamentary seats: Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

Raebareli, previously held by his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, held its voting on Monday.

In addition to Raebareli, Gandhi is also contesting from the Wayanad seat in Kerala. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he won from Wayanad with a massive margin of over 4.31 lakh votes, the highest margin in Kerala in 2019.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi will address poll rallies in Haryana, marking his first campaign stop in the state, which goes to the polls on May 25. Haryana sends 10 members to the Lok Sabha.

As announced by the Congress' Haryana unit, Gandhi's rally will take place in the Charkhi Dadri area of the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency, with another public meeting scheduled in Sonipat.

The Lok Sabha elections are taking place across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with counting scheduled for June 4.

According to Election Commission data, the cumulative voter turnout during the fifth phase, which covered 49 parliamentary constituencies, was around 60.9 per cent.