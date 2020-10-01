In photos: Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained by UP Police

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:42 IST

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police while they were on their way to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim.

The leaders were detained as they were walking to their destination after their vehicles were stopped at Yamuna Expressway, citing imposition of Section 144.

The 19-year-old victim died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, a fortnight after she was allegedly gangraped and tortured by four upper caste men in UP’s Hathras.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy on its way to Hathras ( Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times )

After the Congress leaders announced their decision to visit the victim’s family, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi urged the opposition to not increase the tension through “political tourism”. However, he did not name any party. The state government was working to punish the criminals for their “barbarism”, he added.

Priyanka Gandhi set off on foot to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim. ( Hindustan )

Earlier in the day, Congress workers protested at the Delhi Noida Delhi (DND) flyway against the gangrape. They blocked five lanes of the Delhi-Noida side of the flyway by squatting on the road.

“We demand President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh. We also demand safety and security of victim’s kin, as in the past in UP, there were instances where rape victim’s kin have been murdered. The government should also give decent compensation to the family,” UP Congress leader Badruddin Quraishi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being held back by the policemen. ( Hindustan )

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said he will march to Hathras alone in view of Section 144.

“I am standing here peacefully. I want to march alone to Hathras. Section 144 talks about public assembly. I will go alone to Hathras. On what basis are you detaining me,” asked Rahul Gandhi in Hindi to the cops present on the scene.

The former Congress president alleged that he was pushed to the ground and struck with a lathi by the police. ( Hindustan )

The two leaders were detained. However, the Congress alleges that they were arrested. The Uttar Pradesh Congress called for a statewide protest against the police action on Gandhis.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ( Hindustan )

In one of the pictures from the incident, the Congress leader is seen on the ground. Party workers and his security men quickly gathered around to help him up get up.

Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday near Yamuna Expressway ( Hindustan )

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal condemned the leaders’ arrest.

“The cowardly UP Govt has arrested Shri @RahulGandhi & Smt @PriyankaGandhi for seeking justice & trying to meet the bereaved Hathras victim’s family. I appeal to all PCCs and @INCIndia workers to protest today against the arrest of Rahul ji, Priyanka ji & other party leaders,” tweeted Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.