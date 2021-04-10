Rahul Gandhi raises migrants' issue, blames Centre's policy failure for Covid-19 2nd wave

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre on Saturday for their “failed policies” which he said has led to a second wave of Covid-19 all over the country, adding that migrants have been forced to leave once again. “Failed policies of the central government have led to a dangerous second wave of Corona in the country and migrant workers have been forced to leave again,” tweeted Gandhi.

Gandhi called for increasing the pace of vaccination and for disbursing money through cash transfers both for the good of the masses and the country’s economy.

“Besides increasing vaccination, it is necessary to put money in their hands - both for the life of the common man and the economy of the country,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. “But this egoistic government is allergic to good suggestions!" Gandhi added.

On Friday, the Congress leader wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why the government allowed the export of vaccines while there is a shortage in the country. The government should immediately place a moratorium on vaccine export and open the vaccination drive to everyone who needs it, Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to review the Covid-19 situation, advising states to concentrate on tracking, testing, and vaccinating.

India recorded its highest-ever spike in the entire pandemic, reporting 1,45,384 fresh cases and taking the overall tally to 13,205,926.