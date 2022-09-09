Watch: Rahul Gandhi reunites with ‘Village Cooking Channel’ team during long march

In January last year, Rahul Gandhi joined an outdoor cooking session with a local Youtube channel 'Village Cooking Channel' in Tamil Nadu - a video of which had gone going viral. One year and eight months later, the Congress leader reunited with the members of the Village Cooking Channel during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodi Yatra' in Kanyakumari on Friday.

“BharatJodoYatra is to bring cultures together with all aspects of it. Be it the cuisine, the language, or the beliefs. Shri @RahulGandhi reunited with the Village Cooking Channel and emphasized the value food holds for every culture,” the Congress tweeted along with a video of their interaction.

The channel is known for its videos on traditional village food cooking in open fields. The channel which started in 2018 has more than 18 million subscribers with all-male group, cooks traditional south Indian recipes. When Rahul Gandhi had met them last year, their video was uploaded with a caption, “Big moment’....’ Rahul Gandhi joined our cooking and he encouraged us a lot.”

Gandhi had joined the cooks who were making mushroom biryani and he mixed the raita saying the names of the ingredients out loud in Tamil, similar to the way the main chef does in the videos. While mixing the ingredients, Gandhi also told Karur district Congress MP Jothimani who accompanied him that he cooked “quite a lot”.

Meanwhile, Congress on Friday began its third day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi in Nagercoil city of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

The third day of yatra began from Scott Christian College in Nagercoil to Azhagiyamandapam Junction in Tamil Nadu.

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi which will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.

After reaching Kerala on September 11, the yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

(With inputs from ANI)

