Will Bharat Jodo Yatra help Congress? Rahul Gandhi's reply with a jibe on BJP

In Tamil Nadu, leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the mass contact programme has been launched to "undo the damage done by the BJP and the RSS" to the country. "If it helps the Congress, then that's okay too," the MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, in response to a question if the 150 days long campaign would help in reviving the fortunes of the party.

