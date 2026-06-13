‘Rahul Gandhi’s approach helps BJP, does not strengthen INDIA bloc': Vijayan hits back after Cong leader's 'hug’ remark

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader former chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (June 13), criticising the latter for his political approach which he claims does not work in favour of the INDIA alliance and instead ends up strengthening rival BJP forces.

Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Rahul Gandhi's leadership style for the INDIA alliance, says it often end up strengthening BJP forces(PTI)

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The remarks come in the midst of substantial political tension between the two leaders over Rahul's alleged comment that he won't hug Vijayan due to political differences between the pair.

Also Read I Regional parties should rejoin Congress, accept Rahul Gandhi as leader: Ashok Gehlot

Pinarayi Vijayan speaks out

The row first erupted following Rahul's alleged remark at an INDIA bloc meeting where he objected to hugging the former Kerala Chief Minister due to their political rivalry in the state.

“But we all saw the photograph of Rahul Gandhi hugging Narendra Modi," Vijayan quipped in response, as per news agency PTI. "My objection is not to the act of hugging Modi itself. Rather, his remarks represent a particular political message. It reflects Rahul Gandhi's approach and how he views the INDIA alliance.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vijayan also showed his disapproval of Rahul and Congress' stewardship of the INDIA alliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijayan also showed his disapproval of Rahul and Congress' stewardship of the INDIA alliance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read I Form a ‘resistance’: Rahul to INDIA bloc {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I Form a ‘resistance’: Rahul to INDIA bloc {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It is not only us, but also leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, along with other major non-Congress parties, who raised objections during the meeting and spoke against the Congress position," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is not only us, but also leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, along with other major non-Congress parties, who raised objections during the meeting and spoke against the Congress position," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The current situation has been created by the Congress party's approach, particularly by Rahul Gandhi's approach. The reality is that this approach does not strengthen the INDIA alliance. As I have said before, it often ends up helping the BJP. Through such actions, Rahul Gandhi is creating a situation where he effectively becomes a facilitator of the BJP's interests.” CPI(M) adds to the stir {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The current situation has been created by the Congress party's approach, particularly by Rahul Gandhi's approach. The reality is that this approach does not strengthen the INDIA alliance. As I have said before, it often ends up helping the BJP. Through such actions, Rahul Gandhi is creating a situation where he effectively becomes a facilitator of the BJP's interests.” CPI(M) adds to the stir {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul's ‘hug’ comment drew reaction from other CPI(M) leaders as well including the party's general secretary MA Baby who wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge describing Rahul's comments as inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation within the opposition alliance.

“An embrace is not something that can be forced; it is a gesture of affection and goodwill that comes naturally,” Baby remarked.

Baby then quoted past instances involving Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and online new portal NewsClick as instances of acquitted cases that received no verbal support from Rahul.

Also Read I CPI(M) attacks Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Vijayan: 'Stop being facilitator for ED, Modi govt'

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Rajya Sabha MP and CPI(M) for the INDIA bloc meeting, John Brittas, also weighed in on the situation by requesting for Rahul's comments to be viewed in the larger light of the full discussion.

"Rahul's statements contained contradictions. While he reportedly called for ending differences and fostering unity among opposition parties, he simultaneously maintained that the political battle against the Left in Kerala would continue," he added.

Referring to repeated allegations of the CPI(M)'s alliance with BJP, Brittas added, “If a constituent of the alliance is accused of having an arrangement with the BJP, it weakens the bloc itself.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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