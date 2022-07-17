Rahul Gandhi has an advice for those seeking their rights in ‘New India’

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government over issues related to unemployment and arrests of youth protesters. In a tweet, the former Congress president shared a video showing students being taken away by police in Uttar Pradesh, with a caption reading "What is the offence of SSCGD 2018 aspirants, seeking justice."

"Don't ask questions. Don't raise your voice. Don't protest peacefully. Arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India. By making the youth unemployed, by shattering the hopes of crores of families, this dictatorial government is destroying the future of the country," Gandhi wrote in Hindi.

In the video, one of the protesters can be heard saying that they have not eaten anything since morning. "Not even a drop of water."

"We have been forcibly made to sit in four buses and are being taken to separate places. We don't know where," she further said in the video.

Gandhi in his tweets often targets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre. He has also been taking jibes at Modi's 'New India' slogan on the micro-blogging site.

On July 14, he slammed the Centre as the rupee edged closer to a historic low of the 80-mark against the US dollar. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote about the different values of the Indian currency and said, "Rupee at 40: 'Refreshing'. At 50: 'India in crisis'. At 60: ICU. At 70: Atmanirbhar. At 80: Amritkaal."

Before this, he targeted Modi over new rules that shifts the onus of ensuring rights of forest dwellers from Centre to state governments.

Calling it a move facilitating ‘ease of snatching’ forest land under the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022, Gandhi said the Modi government is at its crony best.

“‘Modi-Mitr’ Sarkar (Modi-friend government) at its crony best! For ‘ease of snatching’ forest land, BJP govt has come up with new FC Rules, 2022 diluting UPA's Forest Rights Act, 2006,” he said.

“Congress stands strongly with our Adivasi brothers & sisters in their fight to protect Jal, Jungle and Zameen (water, forest and land),” Gandhi added.

