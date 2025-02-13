Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over President's rule: 'Admission of inability to govern Manipur'

Reacting to the imposition of the President's rule in violence-ravaged Manipur, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the move was a "belated admission by the BJP of their inability" to govern the state. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

"The imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur is a belated admission by the BJP of their complete inability to govern in Manipur. Now, PM Modi can no longer deny his direct responsibility for Manipur. Has he finally made up his mind to visit the state, and explain to the people of Manipur and India his plan to restore peace and normalcy?" he wrote on X.

Days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post leading to political uncertainty, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur. The state assembly was put under suspended animation.

Also read: Manipur violence: What is the President's rule?

Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

How was the President's Rule imposed in Manipur?

The decision to impose the central rule was taken after the Governor sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu.

"After considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India," the notification said.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I - assume to myself as President of India all functions of the government of the state of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of the that state," it added.

Thousands of people have been displaced due to the ethnic strife between the majority Meitei community in the Imphal valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the surrounding hills.

The opposition, led by the Congress, had been demanding the imposition of the President's rule and the resignation of N Biren Singh.

With inputs from PTI