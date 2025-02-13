Manipur violence: What is the President's rule?

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday imposed the President's rule in Manipur days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned following months of ethnic violence. Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addresses during the 76th Republic Day celebrations, at Manipur Rifles Ground in Imphal. (file)(N. Biren Singh - X)

Sambit Patra, the BJP in-charge for Manipur who held hectic meetings with party MLAs and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to pick the next chief minister, said the state assembly will remain in 'suspended animation'.

What is the President's rule?

In India, the President's rule is imposed under powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution. The order issued by the Centre on Thursday stated that President Droupadi Murmu is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of a state cannot be carried on under the provisions of the Constitution.

Article 356 empowers the President to issue a declaration if he/she is satisfied that such a situation has arisen. The President can issue either a report from the state governor.

Article 355 imposes a duty upon the Centre to ensure that every state government in India functions under the provisions of the Constitution.

What controls Manipur under President's rule?

The President takes up the functions of the state government, the Governor and any other executive authority in the state.

The state will be administered by the Governor on behalf of the President. The Governor will also take the help of the chief secretary of the state or advisors appointed by the President.

The powers of the state legislature are also assumed by the President by either suspending or dissolving it. The Parliament passes the state bills and budget when the legislative assembly is suspended or dissolved under the President's rule.

The Parliament delegates law-making powers to the President or any other authority specified by he/she in this regard.

The President or a delegated authority makes laws and also imposes a duty upon the Centre, its officers and its authorities.

The President can sanction funds for expenditure from the State Consolidated Fund and also pass ordinances, subject to Parliament's approval. These powers can also be exercised when the Lok Sabha is not in session, subject to sanction by Parliament.

A law or rule made for the state during this time continues to remain in force even after the end of the President's rule. It can be repealed, amended or re-enacted by the new state legislature.

How long is President's rule?

The prescribed period for operation of the President's rule is three years and the constitutional machinery must be restored in the state within this period. It can also be revoked by the President of his/her own will.

The imposition or the continuation of the President's rule in a state has to be approved by the Parliament by a simple majority.

The imposition of the President's rule does not affect the fundamental rights of citizens, unlike the National Emergency.