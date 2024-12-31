On Manipur violence, CM Biren Singh says ‘feel regret, want to say sorry to people of state’

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh apologised to the people of the state and expressed “regret” for ethnic violence that has rocked the state since May 2023. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh pays tribute to the departed women freedom fighters at the Nupee Lal Memorial complex on Nupee Lal Numit 2024, in Imphal West.(PTI)

“This entire year has been very unfortunate. I feel regret and I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what is happening till today, since last May 3. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. I really feel regret. I would like to apologise," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

"Now, I hope after seeing the last 3-4 months' progress towards peace, I hope that with the New Year 2025, normalcy and peace will be restored in the state. I want to appeal to all the communities of the state that whatever happened has happened. We now have to forget past mistakes and have to start a new life. A peaceful Manipur, a prosperous Manipur, we should all live together,” Singh added.

Manipur conflict

Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities, previously confined to Imphal Valley and surrounding districts, spread to the relatively peaceful Jiribam district in June earlier this year.

The renewed ethnic violence was triggered when a man was found dead in Jiribam. The incident triggered widespread arson, gunfights and torching of houses between the two communities, which left more than 1,000 people have been internally displaced.

The conflict also saw a rising use of weapons smuggled from across the border from Myanmar. Officials told HT that they have been recovering different types of Myanmar-manufactured weapons and other equipment from militants and their hideouts in Manipur. The forces also recovered Myanmar-manufactured bulletproof vests, and military fatigues smuggled across the border.

According to a PTI report, more than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.