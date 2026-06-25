Rahul Gandhi backing CJP? Congress MP slams Pradhan's 'B-team of terrorists' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remarks on those protesting over exam irregularities, demanding that the minister apologise to the country's youth and step down over what he described as his failures.

Rahul Gandhi slams Union Minister of Education Pradhan for 'terrorist' remark. (R-ANI, L-HT file photo)

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The row erupted after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) shared an interview clip showing Pradhan referring to the outfit as a “B team of terrorists”.

“Immediately apologize to millions of youth”

Reacting to the controversy, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of showing arrogance towards young people who are raising concerns about their future and seeking accountability.

Also read | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke slams Pradhan's ‘terrorist’ remark, says minister has ‘blood of 17 students on his hands’

In a strongly worded statement, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "Drowned in the arrogance of power, the Modi government has now reached a point where the Education Minister is calling students—who are merely demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future—“terrorists.”

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सत्ता के अहंकार में डूबी मोदी सरकार अब इस मुकाम पर पहुँच गई है कि अपने अधिकारों, निष्पक्ष परीक्षाओं और सुरक्षित भविष्य की मांग करने वाले छात्रों को ही शिक्षा मंत्री “आतंकवादी” कह रहे हैं।



ज़रा सोचिए - जिसकी नाकामी से इतने पेपर लीक हुए, जिसके राज में 20 बच्चों ने जान दे दी, जिसने… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 25, 2026

{{^usCountry}} “Dharmendra Pradhan, immediately apologize to the millions of youth in this country and resign for your failures. As for me—go ahead and attack me as much as you want. I said it in Kota, and I say it again: This education system has today become nothing but an extortion racket. I won’t let it continue like this. Ensuring every child gets affordable, quality education and fair examinations—I will never stop raising this voice,” Rahul further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dharmendra Pradhan, immediately apologize to the millions of youth in this country and resign for your failures. As for me—go ahead and attack me as much as you want. I said it in Kota, and I say it again: This education system has today become nothing but an extortion racket. I won’t let it continue like this. Ensuring every child gets affordable, quality education and fair examinations—I will never stop raising this voice,” Rahul further added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | ‘Diaper a day keeps the leak away’: CJP makes donation request as Jantar Mantar protest continues

Rahul Gandhi said labelling anyone who questions the government as a "traitor" is the BJP's politics. “ Anyone who questions the government—label them a traitor; that’s the entirety of their politics.”

What Abhijeet Dipke said

Pradhan's remarks were shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who criticised him over the alleged comment.

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Dipke shared a video clip on X that showed the minister making the remarks and questioned the language used against students raising concerns.

Speaking on the issue, Dipke said, "Dharmendra Pradhan calls us terrorist. But the irony is that he is the one with the blood of more than 17 students on his hands."

Pradhan's remark

Pradhan, earlier, strongly criticised the protesters and accused opposition parties of exploiting the issue for political gain.

"Ye dehshatgardon ka B-team hai. Jin logon ko prajatantra ne sare se aswikar kiya. (They are the B-team of terrorists. Those whom the people rejected in a democracy)," the minister told NDTV, adding, “They have returned in disguise and are now targeting the system. They raise slogans in support of those who want to divide the country. They have been identified.”

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The sharp exchange comes amid an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where members of the CJP, students and youth have been demonstrating for the past four days. They demand Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy and other examination-related issues.

The protest movement was led by Dipke, who first began demonstrating at Jantar Mantar on June 6. Since then, he and other student activists have travelled across different locations, urging students and citizens to join the campaign against a broken examination system.

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