Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over ‘poor development’ in state

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over ‘poor development’ in state

Rahul Gandhi blamed PM Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for growing unemployment in Bihar, saying workers who returned to the state in distress during the Covid-19 lockdown wouldn’t have had to go outside the state to earn a living in the first place had the two leaders kept their promise to create jobs.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 04:43 IST
Hindustan Times, Katihar/Kishanganj
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(File photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for growing unemployment in Bihar, saying workers who returned to the state in distress during the Covid-19 lockdown wouldn’t have had to go outside the state to earn a living in the first place had the two leaders kept their promise to create jobs.

At an election meeting at Korha in Katihar ahead of the third phase of polling in the Bihar assembly elections on November 7, Gandhi pledged that the state government would work for a permanent solution to recurring floods in Bihar and facilitate the setting up of food processing units in the region, considered the maize bowl of Bihar, if the Grand Alliance of the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal is voted to power.

Farmers and labourers of this region, which accounts for 20% of maize production in the country, had been forced to migrate for jobs because the state and the central governments had failed to ensure that farm produce received profitable returns, Gandhi said.

At Kishanganj, the Congress leader took a potshot over the Bihar CM’s act to intimidate the youngsters asking for jobs at his rallies and said that Nitish Kumar should not rebuke them. “They (youngsters) are asking genuine question. He (CM) should acknowledge that he had lied to them. The biggest question India is grappling with is how to provide jobs to the youth,” asked Rahul Gandhi.

JDU spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the government for unemployment basically was a reflection of the GA’s desperation. “No one takes the Congress leader seriously after the 58-years of misrule by the Congress and later by RJD, which pushed Bihar in the distress.”

State BJP general secretary Devesh Kumar said, “People in the state are scared at the hint of jungle raj regime and unfeasible promises would anyway help the GA to get better this time.”

