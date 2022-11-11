Rahul Gandhi, this little girl conversation has Congress leader's 'whole heart’

Congress on Thursday shared a video of a heartwarming conversation between senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and a child during the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In a nearly three-minute long video, the two can be heard discussing topics ranging from toffees, and dogs to career.

The video starts with Gandhi asking, “It's going to be a problem, right?” in an apparent response to the girl's wish to join the police force.

To this, the girl replies, “Koi toh koi chor ban jaayenga na… (but somebody has to be thief…)”

“If everybody becomes police, there's won't be anything left for the thieves to steal,” Gandhi added to the conversation. “Then the police will be jobless.”

The girl insists, “But somebody will be there to steal.”

When asked about what her parents do, she can be heard telling Rahul Gandhi that they work for the Congress party and were involved in managing the yatra in Nanded district.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress's mass outreach programme led by Rahul Gandhi, entered its 65th day on Friday. The Maharashtra leg of the yatra is turning out to be a show of strength of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition that governed the state for over two and a half years before a vertical split in Shiv Sena paved way for Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray is expected to the join the yatra when it enters Hingoli district later today. He is scheduled to join the foot march around 4 pm along with Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Sena legislator Sachin Ahir.

On Thursday evening, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Nanded in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and actor Sushant Singh.

