e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, Covid-19 with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, Covid-19 with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Gandhi held first such talk with Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan during which the latter said that Rs 65,000 crore is required to help the poor affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 06:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the economy with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Monday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the economy with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic fall out of the Covid-19 crisis, on Tuesday as part of his series of discussion with experts.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #Covid19 crisis. To join the conversation and for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel.”

The Congress party on Monday tweeted a 1:44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired tomorrow. In the video, it was stated that they discussed the ways in which this crisis can be managed and other disasters can be averted and they also highlighted how the relief measures could be planned better.

Gandhi held first such talk with Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan during which the latter said that Rs 65,000 crore is required to help the poor affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

He also said that unemployment numbers are really worrying and India needs to be “cleverer” about lifting the lockdown.

tags
top news
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
Bustle, chaos as lockdown 3.0 begins
Bustle, chaos as lockdown 3.0 begins
Amid e-learning push, parents wary as children’s screen time increases
Amid e-learning push, parents wary as children’s screen time increases
What’s the right measure of the impact of Covid-19?
What’s the right measure of the impact of Covid-19?
Govt charts mitigation plan in case containment strategy fails
Govt charts mitigation plan in case containment strategy fails
In 10-15 days, we’ll send all migrant labourers back to home states: Gujarat CM
In 10-15 days, we’ll send all migrant labourers back to home states: Gujarat CM
Opening liquor shops: Tax revenues vs saving lives l HT Debates
Opening liquor shops: Tax revenues vs saving lives l HT Debates
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper