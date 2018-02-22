Rahul Gandhi to release Congress manifesto in March    

The ruling Congress’ manifesto for the coming assembly polls in Karnataka would be released by AICC president Rahul Gandhi next month, the party said on Thursday.

It would be presented to the electorate between March 10 and 15, manifesto committee chairman M Veerappa Moily told reporters in New Delhi in the presence of party leader and former union minister Margaret Alva and Karnataka IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge.

The Congress will take a vow to implement it before the electorate, he said.

“It will be a holistic document, which will be presented to the people. Ultimately, the idea is to make it a people’s manifesto in letter and spirit,” he said.

Moily said the manifesto’s highlights would include eradication of poverty, hunger, upgrading slums, and creation of wealth.

Before bringing out the document, Congress will have detailed deliberations with each segment of society, Moily, a former chief minister of the state, said.

It would also have in detail the works carried out by the Siddaramaiah government in the last five years.

Moily said the manifesto would have three parts-- state, region and district and cover each of 30 districts, six regions and the entire state.