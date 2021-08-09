Rahul Gandhi to visit Srinagar, meet Congress leaders and workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar from Monday. This is the first time that he is visiting Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Gandhi is scheduled to inaugurate the party's headquarters in the union territory. He will also interact with leaders and party workers during his visit.

“Gandhi had already planned a four-day tour to J&K but the Parliament session ensued and so he is now visiting Kashmir on a short visit. He will be in Kashmir on August 9 and 10,” according to J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir. After the Parliamentary session is over, the senior Congress leader will also visit Jammu for two to three days, he further informed.

Gandhi will address a select gathering including state office bearers, party district presidents, former legislators and others during the inaugural ceremony of the party's headquarters.

On August 5, 2019, Articles 370 and 35(A) were nullified that gave the erstwhile state its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules. The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have vowed to continue their struggle for restoration of statehood.

On July 28, Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that the statehood for Jammu & Kashmir would be granted after normalcy is restored.

In an interview with Hindustan Times on July 28, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had said that Union home minister Amit Shah had assured granting statehood to the Union territory at an appropriate time.