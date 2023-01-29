Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on last day of Yatra | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its final day before concluding on Monday. In a video posted on Congress' official Twitter handle, Gandhi can be seen accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag hoisting.

During the 10-minute event, all roads leading to Lal Chowk had been sealed off from Saturday night and no vehicular movement was allowed, reported news agency PTI. Several shops, business establishments, and the weekly flea market were also closed for the event.

On Sunday - the last day of the yatra - the Congress leaders resumed walking from Srinagar's Panthachowk. The march will culminate in a function in Srinagar on January 30.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Gandhi was originally supposed to unfurl the national flag on January 30 at the PCC office since “permission to do so elsewhere was not given”. “Last evening, state administration allowed him to do so in Lal Chowk, but under condition that it should be done today on 29th at end of #BharatJodoYatra,” he tweeted.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will conclude in Srinagar on January 30. So far, the Yatra has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir.