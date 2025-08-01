'Election Commission involved in vote theft': Rahul Gandhi drops ‘atom bomb’ ahead of Bihar poll, says 'won't spare you'

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, amid the escalating row over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, on Friday claimed that an independent investigation by the Opposition revealed the Election Commission of India's alleged involvement in a massive "vote theft" to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Gandhi issued a warning to the Election Commission officials, stating that "they won't be spared."(PTI)

"We have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft. Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you," Gandhi said while talking to the media outside the parliament.

Without naming specific individuals, Gandhi issued a stark warning to those within the Commission, saying, "You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. We will find you wherever you are, even if you are retired."

Explosive allegations by Rahul Gandhi against ECI

Amid the INDIA bloc's protests against Bihar SIR in the parliament, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the opposition conducted an independent investigation after the recent election results and found proof that would reveal ECI's involvement in voter theft.

"After the results of the Madhya Pradesh and Lok Sabha elections, we had our suspicions. Those only deepened after the Maharashtra Assembly polls — especially when we saw that 1 crore new voters had suddenly been added to the final voter list. That’s when we realised the Election Commission wouldn't act. So, we launched our own six-month investigation. And what we uncovered is nothing short of an atom bomb. Once it explodes, the Election Commission will have no place to hide," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's warning

After his explosive claims, Rahul Gandhi issued a stern warning to the Election Commission officials, stating that even if they were retired, they wouldn't be spared.

The Election Commission has not yet responded to the allegations.

Controversy over Bihar SIR

Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc parties will protest in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament on Friday, demanding a discussion in both Houses on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

On Thursday, the INDIA bloc parties, in a unanimous decision at their meeting, resolved to intensify their protests against the ongoing SIR both inside and outside Parliament.

The INDIA bloc's protest comes as the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls of Bihar on Friday.