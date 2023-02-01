Rahul Gandhi welcomed with ‘Bharat jodo’ slogan at Parliament. Video

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday was welcomed with slogans by fellow parliamentarians from his party while he was entering the House to attend the 2023 Budget session. The official Twitter handle of the Congress shared a video clip where the Rahul Gandhi was seen heading towards the entrance of the House. In the meanwhile, members of Parliament started raising sloganeering, “jodo-jodo, Bharat jodo”.

Check out 2023 budget session LIVE here

The Congress MP reached the Parliament House after completing the mega ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on January 30. He, along with other party workers and dignitaries from different walks of life, traversed through 12 states covering over 4,000 km.

The last lap of the yatra had taken place in Kashmir's Srinagar, where he also addressed a presser amid snowfall and said the yatra was not undertaken for himself or Congress but for the country as he accused the BJP and RSS of attacking the "liberal and secular ethos" of India. The final event of Bharat Jodo Yatra – to formally draw the curtains on the yatra – was, however, marred by a low turnout from opposition leaders.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi was welcomed at his Delhi residence with grand gestures by his supporters. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed his supporters welcoming Gandhi outside his residence; they also brought with them banners and pictures of him, while some were also spotted with flowers in their hands.

