Rahul Gandhi Z-plus protectee with CRPF cover countrywide: MHA writes to states

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:22 IST

The Center has written to all state governments about the new security protocol for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, weeks after it withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

On November 8, the central government announced that the SPG cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children — Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — would be withdrawn and will be replaced it with ‘Z plus’ security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On the same day, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) in a letter addressed to chief secretaries and directors general of police, said that the security arrangements for Rahul Gandhi have been reviewed in consultation with central security agencies.

HT has a copy of the letter.

“It has been decided to categorise Rahul Gandhi as Z-plus protectee in the central list with CRPF cover on an all-India basis. The overall responsibility for his security will continue to rest with the state concerned in whose jurisdiction he happens to be present,” the letter said.

“The security arrangements will have provisions, such as all-India advance security liaison (ASL) protectee; ballistic rating vehicle and jammer for his movements, and robust proximate security arrangements for him at all times should be ensured. Anti-sabotage checks and robust access control measures with special emphasis on screening and physical frisking at his residence, offices, places of state visits should be ensured.”

In addition, during his close public interface, including meetings and roadshows, adequate crowd control and anti-sniping measures and other security drills should be put at place, the letter said.

“For his visits, the CRPF should convey his tour programmes to the authorities concerned in state and detailed outline of the security arrangements to be made for him.”

The letter said, “Over and above the Z-plus security entitlements and the measurers prescribed, additional security arrangements based on local threats assessment and law and order situation should be put in place by the state police concerned and the CRPF.”

The state administration is requested to provide necessary logistics and assistance to CRPF for ensuring adequate security to the protectee, states the letter.

On Friday, the Union government cleared changes in the law that will entitle only the Prime Minister to security cover of the SPG – and former PMs only for a year after they demit office.

Last week, the CRPF had asked the SPG to provide its bulletproof cars, earlier earmarked for the Gandhi family, to the paramilitary unit because it doesn’t have armoured vehicles to ferry around VIPs.

The Congress had criticized the government’s decision to withdraw the Gandhis’ SPG cover and the Rajasthan unit of the party had held protests at district headquarters on November 21.

The state unit of the party plans to hold a statewide rally on November 28 against this and other issues, such as economic slowdown, inflation, tax on farming equipment, and decline in employment in private and government sector.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier tweeted, “The government is compromising the lives of a family, which has lost two members to acts of terror. It’s vendetta politics and of a low level. They were accorded SPG cover based on threat assessment and it must continue.”