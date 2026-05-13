...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rahul Gandhi's confidant, student politics history: All about KC Venugopal, frontrunner in Kerala CM race

Other contenders include senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, and V D Satheesan.

Published on: May 13, 2026 08:17 am IST
By Karishma Ayaldasani
Advertisement

The race for Kerala’s top post has reached its most decisive phase. After days of speculation over who could be the next chief minister, Kerala is expected to get its name for the top post today, more than a week after Assembly election results were announced. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a landslide victory, winning 102 out of 140 seats and ending a decade of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.

Kerala legislative assembly LoP V D Satheesan with Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph, party General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress senior leader Ramesh Chennithala.(ANI Photo )

Now, after much discussion and deliberation, Congress is set to announce the name today. Top contenders include senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.

Also Read: KC Venugopal surges ahead in Kerala CM race: 7/10 support at key Rahul Gandhi meet

Several Congress leaders from Kerala, including five former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chiefs, the United Democratic Front convenor, the KPCC disciplinary committee chief and three KPCC working presidents, met Rahul Gandhi yesterday to discuss and pick a chief minister for Kerala. Follow live updates here

Also Read: Time for Rahul's main man to head home? KC Venugopal in Kerala Congress CM race vs local satrap Satheesan

Venugopal represented Alappuzha as an MLA for three consecutive terms between 1996 and 2009. During the late Oommen Chandy’s tenure, he served as Kerala’s tourism minister before shifting to national politics. He later won the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat in both 2009 and 2014, and was inducted into the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government as a junior minister, handling portfolios including power and civil aviation.

Within the Congress organisation, Venugopal currently serves as the AICC General Secretary (Organisation) — one of the party’s most influential posts. In the role, he oversees key organisational matters ranging from candidate selection and alliance management to internal discipline and membership drives.

During the 2026 Kerala election campaign, PTI reported, citing sources, that Venugopal played a key role in bringing disgruntled CPI(M) leaders from the then ruling LDF into the Congress-led UDF camp.

Often seen seated beside Rahul Gandhi in Parliament and at major party meetings, Venugopal is widely viewed as one of the Congress leadership’s most trusted political strategists.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karishma Ayaldasani

Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.

She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.

Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.

Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.

ramesh chennithala kc venugopal congress kerala assembly
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi's confidant, student politics history: All about KC Venugopal, frontrunner in Kerala CM race
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.