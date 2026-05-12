Rahul Gandhi's ‘thieves market’ jibe after Suvendu Adhikari appoints Bengal EC official as chief secretary

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal over the appointment of former chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal as the state's new chief secretary, alleging a nexus between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission. West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses a press conference after the first cabinet meeting of the state government, in Howrah. (PTI)

“In BJP-EC’s ‘Thieves’ Market’ — the bigger the theft, the bigger the reward,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X, reacting to the appointment.

The remark came amid growing Opposition criticism over the BJP government’s decision to appoint Manoj Kumar Agarwal — who supervised the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections — as the state’s top bureaucrat within days of the saffron party coming to power.

Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, was serving as the state’s chief electoral officer during the high-voltage 2026 assembly elections that saw the BJP secure a landslide victory.

The BJP won 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, reducing the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress to 80 seats and ending the party’s long rule in the state.

TMC questions neutrality of Election Commission The Trinamool Congress strongly objected to the appointment, claiming it reinforced suspicions about the neutrality of election authorities during the polls.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose accused the BJP government of rewarding a supposedly “neutral umpire” after the party’s sweeping victory.

“The so called ‘neutral umpire’ is rewarded with the post of top bureaucrat of the @BJP4India dispensation in Bengal. Does anyone still SERIOUSLY believe #BengalElections2026 were free and fair? Outrageous and brazen,” Ghose posted on X.