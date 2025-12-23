Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' speech in Germany sparks political row | What did the Congress leader say?

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks alleging “vote theft” during a speech on Monday in Germany have sparked a political controversy back home, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress leader of undermining India’s democratic institutions on foreign soil. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during a visit to the Hertie School, in Berlin, Germany. ((@INCOverseas))

The BJP hit out at Rahul Gandhi for reiterating allegations of electoral manipulation abroad, calling his comments irresponsible and anti-national.

Speaking at an event in Berlin on Monday, the Leader of Opposition claimed there was a “full-scale assault” underway on India’s institutional framework, ANI reported.

Addressing a lecture at the Hertie School, Gandhi repeated his allegations of irregularities in elections conducted under the BJP-led government.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Gandhi claimed that the Congress had won the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024 and alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly elections held the same year were “not fair”.

He said the party had raised concerns with the Election Commission of India but did not receive a response.

“The reason the BJP is attacking the polling system is that they fundamentally don’t believe every Indian is equal,” Gandhi said, adding that the ruling party does not view Dalits and upper-caste citizens as equals.

He also alleged that central investigative agencies had been “weaponised” by the government.

“There is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. Our intelligence agencies, the ED and the CBI, have been weaponised. There are zero cases against the BJP, while most political cases are against those who oppose them,” Gandhi added.

Referring to Congress victories in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, Gandhi said the party had repeatedly raised questions about electoral fairness in India and had publicly presented evidence to support its claims regarding Haryana and Maharashtra.

What is the criticism?

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Union Minister of State and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said the Congress MP was not acting as the Leader of the Opposition but as an “anti-India leader” who travels abroad to speak against the country.

“What does he aim to gain by doing this? He still behaves like a child, not a leader,” Karandlaje said.

BJP leader Shaina NC also accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to damage India’s image internationally.

“The time has come when Rahul Gandhi should not call himself the Leader of the Opposition. He should say that he is a propaganda leader. Whenever he goes abroad, he comments on the Prime Minister, CBI, ED and vote theft... Rahul Gandhi's goal is only to humiliate India...,” Shaina NC said.

Echoing similar views, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticised the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition over his remarks in Germany and accused him of “hatching a conspiracy to defame” India’s institutions on foreign soil.

Political row over Germany visit

The BJP accused Gandhi of meeting people with “anti-India agenda” even as the Opposition countered by saying that it was no crime to go abroad.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia questioned Gandhi’s recent trip to Germany, showing a purported picture of the Congress leader with political scientist Cornelia Woll.

Bhatia claimed that Woll is a member of the board of trustees of the Central European University, which he alleged is funded by American billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

“What kind of anti-India agenda is it that the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is hatching a conspiracy against Bharat by joining hands with such anti-India forces,” Bhatia asked.

“Why is it that whenever Rahul Gandhi visits a foreign country, he chooses to meet individuals who speak in a manner that undermines India’s sovereignty and integrity?”